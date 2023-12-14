CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been nearly five weeks since the natural gas crisis on Charleston’s West Side began. As of Thursday, Dec. 14, approximately 35 homes are still without some appliances and necessities.

The main concern at this point is kitchen ranges, according to contractors on scene on the city’s West Side Thursday. They say the problem is that plumbers are getting short on appliances, and sometimes it takes a special order.

Then, there are problems with appliances coming in damaged, so people and workers are waiting longer than they had hoped.

“Everybody is a little tired. Everyone, everyone that’s involved with it, even those that are going out and actually doing the repairs. So we’re all anxious to see it come to an end,” said Jay Marino, president and owner of Al Marino, Inc. “Typically, we talked about this. What we were doing on our been doing on a daily basis is what we would do in a week. Well, it runs in cycles and this current cycle is beyond anything we’ve ever seen.”

Marino says there is a bigger light at the end of the tunnel than they’ve seen before, and the new goal is for all appliances to be secured by Christmas.

On Nov. 10, thousands of people on Charleston’s West Side were without natural gas services, leaving some without heat, hot water and a way to cook a meal.

This started when a water main break flooded 46 miles of gas line on Charleston’s West Side. After the incident, customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after.

Crews had to excavate about 270 holes into the ground around the West Side neighborhood to restore the services.