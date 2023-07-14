SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Harley-Davidson fans celebrated the company’s 120th anniversary at an event in South Charleston Friday night.

The celebration was part of the South Charleston Bike Night on Friday, July 14, 2023. The event started with a bike parade from the dealership’s South Charleston location as a way to pay homage to the Harley Davidson parade being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the same time! Bikers made their way to the Mound and back to the dealership where the festivities began.

The event included live music, food trucks and prizes. Organizers say the event is a way to celebrate Harley-Davidson without having to travel to the company’s Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee while also celebrating their local dealership.

“Bring the community together for the people that can’t go to Milwaukee. We want to make sure everybody knows that we’re here. we’re all about Harley-Davidson. We’re all about fun and community,” said Harley-Davidson general manager Rob Walters.

The Harley Davidson company was founded in 1903 by William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson, along with Davidson’s brothers William and Walter Davidson, in their hometown of Milwaukee.