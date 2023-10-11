SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The firefighters who were injured in a fatal crash in September are improving, South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White told 13 News on Wednesday.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Childress Road and the Childress Road access at Corridor G between Ruth and Alum Creek.

The fire truck was heading north on US 119 while responding to a call, according to the reconstruction team investigators. Three firefighters were on board. According to the KCSO, the fire truck’s lights and sirens were activated as it approached the intersection.

The crash killed Franklin Crouch, 46, of Charleston, according to deputies.

Chief White says the firefighters are improving and they should all be back home soon.

“The firefighters are doing better. They are improving every day. We have three firefighters that were involved in the accident. One is still in the hospital at CAMC. He’s going through physical therapy at this time, but he’s set to be released in a couple of weeks to home,” said Chief Virgil White, of the South Charleston Fire Department.

The fire department has received calls of well wishes all across the state, which the chief says he appreciates.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of investigating the crash. A final report on what caused the crash has not been issued.