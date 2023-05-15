KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The woman accused of shooting another woman inside of a South Charleston grocery store had a prior felony conviction, according to the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

They say 32-year-old Lydia Spencer, of South Charleston, was convicted in 2015 on a possession with intent to deliver charge. The Circuit Clerk’s Office says she spent one year in prison for this charge. Because of that, she is legally not allowed to own a firearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Spencer has not been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint for Spencer says the shooting started as a physical fight between three people, including Spencer. Once the fight was broken up, the complaint says Spencer pulled out a revolver and shot one of the women in the back.

The South Charleston Police Department says the victim and Spencer knew each other prior to the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The complaint for Spencer says she was detained at the nearby Krispy Kreme. Spencer told officers that the other woman “jumped” her.

Spencer is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The South Charleston Police Department says she is being charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

The South Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, the South Charleston Fire Department and medical personnel responded to the shooting.

The South Charleston Kroger has since reopened.