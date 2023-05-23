VIDEO: Previous Coverage

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The woman accused of shooting another woman at the Riverwalk Plaza Kroger waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Lydia Spencer, 32, of South Charleston, was not present for the preliminary hearing in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. She is due back in court on May 31.

The shooting happened around 11:04 a.m. on May 14, according to Metro 911 officials.

A criminal complaint said the shooting started as a physical fight between three people, including the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lydia Spencer. Once the fight was broken up, the complaint said Spencer pulled out a revolver and shot one of the women in the back.

The South Charleston Police Department said the victim and Spencer knew each other prior to the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, but she is out of the hospital as of May 15.

The complaint for Spencer said she was detained at the nearby Krispy Kreme. Spencer told officers that the other woman “jumped” her.

Spencer was convicted in 2015 on a possession with intent to deliver charge. The Circuit Clerk’s Office said she spent one year in prison for this charge. Because of that, she is legally not allowed to own a firearm.

Spencer is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The South Charleston Police Department says she is being charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

The South Charleston Kroger has since reopened.