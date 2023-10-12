CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The woman accused of shooting another woman at the Riverwalk Plaza Kroger in May pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Lydia Spencer, 33, of South Charleston, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Spencer was indicted on charges including attempted murder, malicious assault, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm. She is also facing a federal gun charge indictment related to the attempted murder charge, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 12, 2024. Spencer is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The shooting happened around 11:04 a.m. on May 14, according to Metro 911 officials.

A criminal complaint said the shooting started as a physical fight between three people, including the suspect, identified as Spencer. Once the fight was broken up, the complaint said Spencer allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot one of the women in the back.

The South Charleston Police Department said the victim and Spencer knew each other prior to the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not known, but she was out of the hospital as of May 15.

The complaint for Spencer said she was detained at the nearby Krispy Kreme. Spencer allegedly told officers that the other woman “jumped” her.

Spencer was convicted in 2015 on a possession with intent to deliver charge. The Circuit Clerk’s Office said she spent one year in prison for this charge. Because of that, she is legally not allowed to own a firearm.