SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — South Charleston Middle School is closing early on Thursday because they had no water.

According to an alert from the West Virginia Department of Education, SCMS closed at 9 a.m.

West Virginia American Water’s website shows there is a water main break with a boil water advisory in the area of 2nd Avenue Southwest, impacting around 91 customers. The area affected includes the school and other businesses.

WVAW expects water service to be restored by noon on Thursday. In the meantime, they tell customers in the area to boil their water.