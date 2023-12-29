SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County and arrested out-of-state has been extradited back to West Virginia.

South Charleston Police Captain Andrew Gordon confirmed Tavian Jones, 24, was extradited back to West Virginia on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. He was arrested in Greene County, Tennessee, by the US Marshal Service on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Jones had been wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston.

The SCPD said earlier this month that Souvanlasy was shot in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on First Avenue. Police said that a bicycle was found at the scene. On Friday, Dec. 8, police released security camera photographs of two people wanted in connection to the shooting.

Authorities say through the investigation, they obtained a felony warrant for Jones on Dec. 9, 2023, for felony first-degree murder.

According to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Jones was then taken the Greene County Detention Center. He was booked into the South Central Regional Jail in West Virginia on Friday.