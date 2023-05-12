SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in South Charleston are still investigating what happened to Chapmanville K9 Chase.

Chase has been missing for more than a month now, disappearing on April 11, 2023, from his then-handler’s home in South Charleston. SCPD Captain Andrew Gordon spoke with WOWK 13 News today, Friday, May 12, telling us the investigation is extremely active.

Gordon says that not a day goes by where he doesn’t work on the case.

Meanwhile, the Chapmanville Police Department said on April 24, that Chase’s former handler, Marcus Dudley, was no longer employed by the department. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since Chase’s disappearance.

In mid-April, the SCPD said that Dudley’s statements regarding Chase’s disappearance weren’t adding up. Dudley had allegedly originally claimed that Chase had jumped the fence from his 2nd Ave. home, but investigators have since called that claim false. According to the SCPD, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.

The SCPD says Dudley has not been charged with any crime.