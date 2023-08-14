SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into car break-ins.

According to the SCPD, the incident happened between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Officers say several vehicles parked in the East Hills, which is part of the Montrose area of South Charleston, were broken into. The SCPD says various items were stolen from the vehicles.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have caught the suspect(s) on camera to contact the SCPD with the footage. Anyone who submits a tip can remain anonymous.

If you have any information or camera footage that could assist in the investigation, you can reach the SCPD’s Officer D. R. Good at 304-744-6903 ext. 215.