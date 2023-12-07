KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A special tribute for the late Honorable Judge Joanna Tabit was held on Thursday.

This was following the first graduation ceremony celebration of the 13th Judicial Court in Kanawha County.

Judge Tabit passed away on Sept. 29, 2023, following a long illness. She started her career as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Thomas McHugh in 1986. She served as a Judge for the District Circuit Court starting in 2014.

She is remembered for her generosity, as well as her public service. Before her passing, she was an active member of the Juvenile Justice Commission.

“When you think about my sister, just remember to laugh often, love deeply, be kind, be Joanna and be Annette,” Diana Tabit White, her sister, said.