ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans Police Department auxiliary police officer was convicted of child pornography Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said law enforcement searched the house of Billy Griffith, 57, of St. Albans, after his IP address was used to download child pornography. They said, after taking and searching his electronic devices, he had access to more than 3,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On top of being an auxiliary officer, Griffith was an exterminator, and his wife operated a child daycare at the house, the DOJ said.

Griffith is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2023, according to the DOJ. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Griffith will have to register as a sex offender.

Griffith was charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.