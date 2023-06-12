UPDATE (1:28 p.m. on Monday, June 12): The St. Albans firefighter under investigation for sexual assault has been identified as 49-year-old Boyd Poff III, of St. Albans, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans firefighter under investigation for sexual assault is no longer employed by the St. Albans Fire Department (SAFD), according to a press release.

Parents of a minor reached out to 13 News saying that the firefighter had sexually assaulted their child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire department said the firefighter was placed on administrative leave on June 4, and was “no longer employed” as of June 8.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an investigation into a St. Albans firefighter is underway.

The KCSO or the SAFD did not release the firefighter’s name or details regarding the investigation.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James told 13 News he was unable to comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Deputies said more details will be released later Monday.