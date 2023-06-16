ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted for allegedly stabbing someone over an ex-girlfriend and fleeing from the scene in November 2022.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) at the time said they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to both legs and one arm, the KCSO said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KCSO said deputies found blood throughout the residence along with a knife used during the assault. Deputies say they learned that the suspect, Cory Carvill, 32, of St. Albans, came to the victim’s home to “confront him about having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.”

Carvill allegedly threw a car jack through the victim’s glass front door and entered the residence. Deputies said he verbally confronted the victim before brandishing a knife and stabbing the man.

Carvill is scheduled to be back in court on June 22 at 9:30 a.m.