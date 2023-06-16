ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted for allegedly stabbing someone over an ex-girlfriend and fleeing from the scene in November 2022.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) at the time said they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to both legs and one arm, the KCSO said.
The KCSO said deputies found blood throughout the residence along with a knife used during the assault. Deputies say they learned that the suspect, Cory Carvill, 32, of St. Albans, came to the victim’s home to “confront him about having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.”
Carvill allegedly threw a car jack through the victim’s glass front door and entered the residence. Deputies said he verbally confronted the victim before brandishing a knife and stabbing the man.
Carvill is scheduled to be back in court on June 22 at 9:30 a.m.