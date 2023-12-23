ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The holiday season can put a lot of financial stress and expectations on families. To ease this stress, the St. Albans Police Department teamed up with the local organization 25177 Foundation on Saturday to give drivers a huge surprise.

While conducting traffic safety checks, officers pulled over a handful of drivers who may consider themselves lucky. Instead of giving them a citation, dozens of drivers received a $25 gift card to a wide variety of stores in the area.

St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert said, “I know this time of year, everybody’s spending more money. Immediately when you use the blue lights behind you – and I get the same response if I get pulled over, which happens – you picture the money going out that could be used somewhere else for your home or your family. Today, it’s one hundred percent going to make it easier.”

Gilbert said heightened emotions are usually affiliated with being pulled over, but surprising drivers with a Christmas boost is an eight-year-long tradition part of the “Random Acts of Kindness Day.”

“There’s a lot of pressure and financial strain that goes on our families, and with a police officer coming up to you and not giving you a citation but a gift card, it’s just a lift,” 25177 Foundation President Walter Hall said.

Those drivers who were pulled over said this was anything but what they expected two days before Christmas.

“I was wondering why I was getting pulled over. I did when he flipped his lights on, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh. We’re getting pulled over’,” Jill Clemente said. “It’s so very sweet. This has never happened to me before. This is very, very awesome. I love Christmas, it’s my favorite time of the year.”

Another driver, James Loveless, said it felt amazing to be surprised this way.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” Loveless said. “It’s close to Christmas, and that was awful nice of them.”

Another woman, Lindsay Wheeler, said she and her four kids were on their way home from a pancake breakfast with Santa when they were pulled over.

Wheeler said, “It was nice to receive a gift card. I wasn’t expecting that.”

The “Random Acts of Kindness” didn’t just stop on the road. Officers teamed up with the “25177 Foundation” to purchase groceries for families too and give car seats to families in need.

“I’m a mom of three. He’s one of three, so that’s just really going to, just that little bit paying for the groceries, that’s going to make a difference as far as Christmas goes and presents and stuff like that,” Kylie-Jo Jordan said. Her groceries were paid for while shopping at Kroger in St. Albans.

“Financially, in and of itself, we’re going to be able to put more towards bills or whatever our kids need and whatnot. Just the joy in and of itself is going to impact us greatly,” Jordan said.

The focus of it all was spreading holiday joy and creating more unity between citizens and law enforcement.