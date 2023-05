UPDATE (3:25 p.m. on May 1, 2023): Appalachian Power says the work is completed and the road is back open.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha Terrace at Spruce St. in St. Albans is shut down due to a downed power pole Monday afternoon.

According to Metro 911 officials, this happened when a car hydroplaned into the pole.

Around 80 customers are without power.

The estimated restoration time is around 7 p.m.