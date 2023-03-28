ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans man was arrested after a video on social media showed him kicking a dog.

The St. Albans Police Department says officers were made aware of the video on Monday and identified the man as Jason Lee Pauley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives with the St. Albans Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit found Pauley and arrested him without incident.

They say Pauley had fentanyl and methamphetamine on him while he was being arrested.

Pauley told officers that the dog was being taken care of by a family friend because he could not take care of the dog. Officers say they were able to verify this.

Pauley is being charged with animal cruelty, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.