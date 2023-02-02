KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans, West Virginia, man pleaded guilty Thursday to bank fraud and possession of stolen mail.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ernest Lee Alexander III, 33, of St. Albans, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the western part of Kanawha County on Dec. 13, 2021. Deputies say the chase ended when Alexander exited I-77 at Tupers Creek, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed.

Authorities say they found stolen mail and a bank receipt in Alexander’s vehicle. Alexander admitted to using the victim’s identification earlier that same day to deposit a fraudulent check into their account and then withdraw $450 from the account.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9. He faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.