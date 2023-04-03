SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens tells 13 News that Starbucks will be coming to the Park Place Shopping Center.

Mullens says he is hoping Kanawha County’s newest Starbucks will be open in fall 2023. It will be located beside Chick-fil-A.

Starbucks will be the next business at the shopping center after Chick-fil-A, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 22. A Menards will also be opening behind Chick-fil-A, according to Mayor Mullens.

“We’re trying to get things here in West Virginia that we don’t have whether that be restaurant, retail, whatever,” Mayor Mullens says. “We won’t get 100%, but if we’re 60-70% successful getting new things here in West Virginia, that’s kind of our goal.”

Mullens tells 13 News that there will be 20-26 tenants at the Park Place Shopping Center. The center is expected to be finished in August 2025.

The shopping center is across the street from Riverwalk Plaza which houses other businesses like Burger King, Krispy Kreme, Kroger, T. J. Maxx and more.