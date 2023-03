KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Preparedness due to a potential tornado risk on Friday.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, there is a potential threat of tornadoes, severe weather and high winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the National Weather Service said winds could get up the 40-50 mph on Friday.