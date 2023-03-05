CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) says the stoplights are back on along Pennsylvania Avenue North between Randolph and West Washington streets.

The lights were off due to a power outage in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. A police officer noticed the lights were not working around noon on Sunday and informed Metro Communications, dispatchers say.

Appalachian Power and Charleston’s street officials were also informed, Metro 911 says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Emergency officials advised drivers to treat the intersections as four-way stops while the stoplights were not working.

CPD says most stoplights along Pennsylvania Avenue North were operating by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Specifically, the traffic lights on Pennsylvania Avenue at intersections with Lee and Washington streets were back on by 3:05 p.m., CPD states.

Appalachian Power’s outage map no longer shows power outages along Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.