KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – More than 3,000 people are without power in the Tri-State after strong storms overnight, with the majority of those outages in Kanawha County.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map as of 1:20 p.m., Friday, July 28, around 2,998 of those customers are in Kanawha County. Wayne County has 552 customers without power.

In WOWK’s viewing area, the Appalachian Power, Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio outage maps show Roane, Putnam, Lincoln and Boone counties in West Virginia; Pike, Floyd and Johnson counties in Kentucky; and Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio each have less than 20 customers without power.

Restoration efforts are still underway. Some areas hit hard in Kanawha County include Cross Lanes, Institute and Tyler Mountain.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, July 28, crews were called to a tree down on Big Tyler Road in Kanawha County. A driver actually ran into the tree, but was ale to drive away with no major damage.

“I got other vehicles I can drive. I’m just glad I’m not hurt because the worst thing that could have happened is the tree could have come through my windshield and took my head off. It happened so fast, I didn’t even know it was there,” said the driver, Billy Joe Gay.

For the latest details on when power will be restored, visit the outage maps above.