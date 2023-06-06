VIDEO: Live on the Levee 2023 schedule announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple events happening this week in Charleston will lead to some road closures in the Capital City.
According to city officials, several closures will take place throughout June 7 through June 11, including for the city’s weekly outdoor dining and Live on the Levee.
Below is a list of the closures to expect this week:
- Wednesday, June 7:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Ohio Avenue for Magic Island Family Movie Night.
- Friday, June 9:
- Kanawha Boulevard will closed at 12 p.m. from Hale Street to Court Street for Live on the Levee. The area will remain closed after the event to prepare for another event Saturday morning.
- Capitol Street will close at 3 p.m. between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street for outdoor dining. The closure will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The intersections of Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.
- Saturday June 10:
- The Live on the Levee closure of Kanawha Boulevard will extend from Hale Street to Clendenin Street for the CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life event. The closure will remain in effect until 12 p.m. or the end of the race
- There will also be rolling closures along the Run for Your Life race route throughout the event. The route is set to take the following route:
- Kanawha Boulevard to Court Street to Piedmont Road to Farnsworth Drive through Spring Hill Cemetery, and then return to Farnsworth Drive, Piedmont Road and Court Street before ending back on the Boulevard.
- Capitol Street will be closed from Washington Street to Smith Street for the FestivALL Art Parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Capitol Street will remain closed between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street for outdoor dining. The closure will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The intersections of Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.
- Sunday, June 11:
- Capitol Street will remain closed between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street for outdoor dining. The closure will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The intersections of Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.