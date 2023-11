KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students were evacuated after a school bus caught fire in Kanawha County Thursday.

According to Metro 911, a Kanawha County school bus caught fire on Dunbar Avenue in Dunbar around 4:23 p.m. Thursday afternoon. All students on board were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Dunbar fire and police as well as Kanawha County EMS responded.

13 News reached out to Kanawha County Schools but received no comment at this time.