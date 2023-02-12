KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop.

Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road.

Crews got on the scene and were able to extinguish the flames quickly, according to Metro. Dispatchers say there were no injuries.

Sissonville and Malden volunteer fire departments were on the scene as well as Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.