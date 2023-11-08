KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a cross-county pursuit in a stolen ambulance

The ambulance was first reported stolen from the Dunbar area just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said medics were inside a home and, when they came out, their ambulance was gone.

The suspect, identified as Amanda Holstein, 34, of Dunbar, fled up I-77 and got off the interstate in the Tupper’s Creek area and through Sissonville before being stopped by police on Ogden Hill Road, a dead end. The pursuit lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Holstein is being charged with grand larceny of an automobile, driving under the influence while fleeing, and fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.