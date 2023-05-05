CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in serious condition after being shot in the stomach.
Charleston Police say they responded to a shooting call on the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston at around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday night.
They found the man with the gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.
CPD says that the man was standing outside his home when an older-model maroon sedan pulled up. They say that a suspect who is possibly a white man pulled a gun and shot the victim before speeding off.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.