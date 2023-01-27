ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife during an armed robbery at an Elkview McDonald’s waived his preliminary hearing on Friday.

Kanawha County Magistrate Court says Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview, waived his preliminary hearing. His case will now go to a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s at the 100 block of Crossings Mall on Jan. 17, after they were told that a man had been robbed and injured with a knife in the restroom.

According to a release, the victim was followed by a McDonald’s employee into the restroom where he was robbed and stabbed in the face and neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thornton was arrested near the Speedway on the 1000 block of Little Sandy Road. KCSO says that Thornton was still in possession of the victim’s wallet and a bloody fixed-blade knife.

Thornton was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and malicious wounding.

According to court records, Thornton is serving a one-year probation for attempted malicious wounding of emergency service personnel, effective August 18, 2022. That incident happened in September 2019.

Thornton was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to that incident; however, he accepted a plea agreement to dismiss those charges and seek mental health treatment, according to court records.

In February 2019, Thornton was also charged with burglary, but the charge was dismissed.