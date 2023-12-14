ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The man who was killed by police after he allegedly came at them with a knife has been identified.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Nitro and St. Albans police officers were at a residence on Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday morning. They said William Barber II, 53, of St. Albans, was wielding a knife.

Officers used a TAZER twice on Barber, which was not working, according to the KCSO. They said after this, officers from both departments shot Barber.

Even though they performed life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said Barber had “an extensive criminal history which includes a history of violence towards others and law enforcement.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. When they are finished, the case will be given to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.