NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The Nitro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals in connection to an alleged robbery.

According to the NPD, officers arrived on the scene around 11:52 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, regarding an alleged robbery at the Par Mar at 402 4th Street in Nitro.

Police say the three people came into the store, and one allegedly brandished a pistol. Investigators say the individuals are accused of allegedly taking items from the store, putting those items in backpacks and then leaving out the back door.

The NPD has released photographs of the individuals from surveillance footage.

The Nitro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals in connection to an alleged robbery. April 8, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Nitro Police Department)

Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to contact the Nitro Police Department at 304-729-8071, message the NPD’s Facebook page or email Ptlm. B.R. Boggess at npdboggess@nitropolice.com.