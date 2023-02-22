KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection tells 13 News that the material that turned the Kanawha River in the Witcher Creek area teal is consistent with a non-toxic dye.

Terry Fletcher, Chief Communications Officer with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, says an unmarked container with the dye was found and removed.

Fletcher says no impact on aquatic life has been observed by DEP officials on the scene.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is looking for how the container got into the river.