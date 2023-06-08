KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager being tried as an adult for the death of a 14-year-old was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday.

In Kanawha County Circuit Court, Chrishaun Coller, 16, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Da’nija Miller, who was shot and killed in August 2021. Coller was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Miller’s mother – Sierra – said in 2021 that Miller was very friendly and loving. “She loved going to school, she loved music. She loved playing with her sister and her brother. She loved her dad,” Sierra Miller said. A Kanawha County Schools spokesperson at the time said Miller was a freshman at Capital High School.