KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman who spoke out about her living conditions after a man’s body was found next door has been hit with an eviction notice.

This comes after she told 13 News about unsafe and unsanitary living conditions in her apartment. It is the same apartment that 13 News has been investigating for more than a month after a body was found and removed from an apartment in the Kanawha City neighborhood in Charleston. Officials said the body was already severely decomposed by the time the body was found.

The landlord is a man named David Le. He claims in the eviction notice that the tenant owes him $400 in rent payments, that her pets are not allowed on the property and that she is “destroying the apartment.”

According to her lease, her rent is $750 per month. It also states that pets are only allowed with landlord permission, which the tenant said she received when she moved in.

Le also alleges that the tenant is turning the apartment into “a dog house.”

For the person who lives there, she said she had to turn her life upside down to rid her apartment of the smells and bugs coming from next door. When her neighbor’s body was removed, she says bugs, flies, gnats and roaches have infested her apartment in the weeks since. That is another one of Le’s complaints, and he blames his tenant for the roach infestation.

“No one should have to live like that when you’re paying your rent,” the resident said, who prefers to remain anonymous.

She added that since moving into the apartment in May, Le has consistently ignored her when she asked for help and submitted maintenance requests.

“He ignored to do anything to start correcting this issue after this poor man and dog passed away,” she said. “He just does not follow up or do anything that a landlord should do for his tenants.”

Le and the tenant are scheduled to appear in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

“I hope the judge can see this for what it is, pure evil retaliation for having to do his duties as a property owner and a landlord,” the tenant said. “I hope that justice is served. I hope he is held responsible for the physical, mental, emotional, and financial damages he has cost me over all of this.”

For people who think their landlord is in violation of their lease agreements, call the Consumer Protection Hotline with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808.

For tenants in the HUD program, they can also call the HUD Complaint Line for Bad Landlords in Federal Housing at 1-800-685-8470.