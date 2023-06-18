ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Three apartments and two businesses were destroyed in a fire in St. Albans Saturday night and tenants and business owners told 13 News they are devastated.

It happened in the 300 block of Winfield Road around 10:30 p.m. Those who lived in the building told 13 News the fire burned for several hours.

Photo Courtesy: James William Loveless

Photo Courtesy: James William Loveless

Photo Courtesy: James William Loveless

The day after the fire, 13 News talked with tenants and business owners, who are now going through the remainder of the warehouse-structured building to save any items. However, some of them said it’s nearly a total loss.

“I’m just devastated. It’s taken me my whole life to build all this up,” said Todd Graves, owner of House Fixer. “I’ve been working on tools since I was a kid. I had every possible tool there was, and it’s taken me a whole lifetime. Now, I’m gonna have to start over again.”

As for those who lived in the building, they lost family photos, clothes, furniture and more.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.