TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – A firefighter is being praised for his bravery after running towards danger to save his neighbor whose apartment broke out in flames Tuesday night.

“She said, ‘help me I’m burning,’ and I just immediately went into action, just no fear,” said Joshua Taylor, Tornado Volunteer Firefighter.

Moments after the fire broke out at Pine Meadows Apartment Complex, Taylor jumped into action to save his neighbor who he said is in a wheelchair and couldn’t get out by herself.

“The fire was really intense in that room when I first went around the corner,” he said. “The only thing I could think about was just getting her out and not even worrying about my safety.”

Multiple crews responded to the fire on Tuesday night; however firefighters said it was put out quickly because Taylor was already on scene and evacuating the building.

“Thanks to the quick actions and the training of the fireman that was here to rescue the lady and he also shutting the door behind him, he actually saved this apartment building,” said Capt. Greg Whited, Tornado Volunteer Fire Department. “He did a great job, couldn’t be more proud of him for what he did.”

Firefighters said both Taylor and the woman both had smoke inhalation. Additionally, the woman had burns on her hand, which were minor, but neighbors said she also had burns on her side and back.

The woman’s dog and two cats were able to make it out of the fire safely, according to firefighters and neighbors.

As for the damages to the apartment, the Pine Meadows Apartment Manager said the unit will have to completely be redone due to the fire. There was also smoke damage in surrounding apartments.

“The real hero of the story is Josh for jumping in there and doing what he was able to do there last night,” Whited said.

While family and friends of those who live in the building are expressing their gratitude towards Taylor, he doesn’t consider himself a hero, but he said days like these are what makes the job worth it.

“It’s something I like to do,” Taylor said. “I’m not giving it up ever soon.”