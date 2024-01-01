KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 3,303 animals were adopted from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in 2023.

The shelter says they have a “97% Save Rate.” Other stats from 2023 include 4,097 animals coming into the shelter and 349 were reunited with their owners.

On top of that, 186 emergency surgeries were performed and 152 parvo puppies were treated.

Even with the large number of adoptions, there are still 185 pets at KCHA as of Monday. If you want to adopt, foster, volunteer or even donate, click here.