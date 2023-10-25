UPDATE (4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25): The Charleston Fire Department says they believe the fire in Charleston that burned three houses is arson.

Fire crews on the scene say the fire started in a middle, abandoned structure and then went to the surrounding houses.

Since it’s an abandoned house with no electricity or gas, they suspect arson, the Charleston Fire Department says.

A woman was in the occupied structure but made it out with no injuries.

This isn’t the first time the middle structure has caught on fire: once on Oct. 16, and once in 2022. This structure will be knocked down on Wednesday.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three houses are involved in a fire in Charleston, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 says this is happening near the intersection of Bigley Avenue and Glen Street. The call came in just around 4 p.m.

They say power lines are down in the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

Three houses involved in fire in Charleston (Rich West)
Three houses involved in fire in Charleston (Rich West)

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.