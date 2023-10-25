UPDATE (4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25): The Charleston Fire Department says they believe the fire in Charleston that burned three houses is arson.

Fire crews on the scene say the fire started in a middle, abandoned structure and then went to the surrounding houses.

Since it’s an abandoned house with no electricity or gas, they suspect arson, the Charleston Fire Department says.

A woman was in the occupied structure but made it out with no injuries.

This isn’t the first time the middle structure has caught on fire: once on Oct. 16, and once in 2022. This structure will be knocked down on Wednesday.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three houses are involved in a fire in Charleston, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 says this is happening near the intersection of Bigley Avenue and Glen Street. The call came in just around 4 p.m.

They say power lines are down in the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

Three houses involved in fire in Charleston (Rich West)

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.