CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a hard night of practice, collegiate women’s tennis players are ready to get their game as the annual “Thunder in the Mountains” college tennis tournament kicks off.

Tennis teams from WVU, Marshall, Radford, and Cleveland State are all participating. The tournament began at 10 a.m. on Friday at the city courts in the Kanawha City area.

Aside from the players and their families, the tournament always brings fans to Charleston.

“We fill up restaurants; We fill up hotels. That’s what the mayor wants and we’re trying to help her out. She helps us out with the tournament, and we return the favor by trying to fill up as many restaurants and hotels, and convenience store purchases as we can,” said Rusty Webb, director of the Thunder in the Mountain tennis tournament.

There will be tennis clinics and limited tennis racquet giveaways for kids. Tournament play on Saturday begins at noon and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission to the tournament is free.