CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — $27.1 million in tickets have been sold for shows and events at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center since January 2021, with two recent concerts breaking records for merchandise and concession sales. Both of these double pre-pandemic numbers.

From Oct. 3 to 9, three concerts sold out: Jelly Roll, Lana Del Rey, and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. One other artist, Christian-contemporary artist Lauren Daigle, sold 90% of her tickets.

The first two broke records at the venue: Jelly Roll set a concessions-revenue record with $185,000, and Lana Del Rey set a merchandise-revenue record at a whopping $225,000. Both artists and their fans broke records previously set by people attending Morgan Wallen’s concert at the Coliseum.

According to the venue, 19% of people going to the sold-out shows during that week were from out of town. The top markets people came from were Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Roanoke and Norfolk, Virginia.

Sports events have also become a big part of the Coliseum. The International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships brought in 200 athletes from 27 countries, and 16% attending the NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship were from out of town.