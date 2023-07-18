ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Tickets for the Herbert Hoover High School scrimmage at Husky Stadium with Brad Paisley attending will go on sale on Wednesday at 5 p.m., the school’s athletic department said on Twitter.

The Herbert Hoover Huskies will play John Marshall, Paisley’s alma mater, on Aug. 19. This is the opening night and stadium grand opening.

People looking to attend can purchase tickets in the Herbert Hoover Outdoor Commons Area on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket sales end on July 22, the athletics department said.

Herbert Hoover principal Mike Kelley said in a Facebook post that this is not a concert. He said that there will be speakers prior to the game and that there will be dignitaries and public officials in attendance.

Paisley was born in Glen Dale in Marshall County on Oct. 28, 1972.