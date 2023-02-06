CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Pizza lovers rejoice! 13 News created a list of the top pizza restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia.

Our team calculated an average score based on reviews from Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook. We also provided information about each restaurant’s location and menu.

1. Crêpizza

Location: 100 RHL Blvd., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.63

Yelp: 4.5

TripAdvisor: 5

Google: 4.5

Facebook: 4.5

View a menu here.

2. Lola’s Pizza

Address: 1038 Bridge Road, Charleston, WV

Average: 4.6

Yelp: 4.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.6

Facebook: 4.8

View a menu here.

3. Barone Bros. Pizza

Address: 2777 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.53

Yelp: 4.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.6

Facebook: 4.5

View a menu here.

4. Pepperoni Grill

Address: 4002 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV

Average: 4.45

Yelp: 4

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.7

Facebook: 4.6

View a menu here.

5. Pies & Pints

Address: 222 Capitol St., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.4

Yelp: 4.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.6

Facebook: 4

View a menu here.

6. Books and Brews

Address: 222 West Washington St., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.37

Yelp: 4

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.6

Facebook: No data

View a menu here.

7. Husson’s Pizza (Kanawha City location)

Address: 301 36th St. SE, Charleston, WV

Average: 4.28

Yelp: 3.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.4

Facebook: 4.7

View a menu here.

8. Graziano’s Pizza (Downtown location)

Address: 243 Capitol St., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.13

Yelp: 3.5

TripAdvisor: 4.5

Google: 4.4

Facebook: No data

View a menu here.

9. Soho’s

Address: 800 Smith St., Charleston, WV

Average: 4.1

Yelp: 3.5

TripAdvisor: 4

Google: 4.3

Facebook: 4.6

View a menu here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

10. Marco’s Pizza

Address: 100 Patrick St. Plaza, Charleston, WV

Average: 4.05

Yelp: 3.5

TripAdvisor: 4

Google: 4.3

Facebook: 4.4

View a menu here.