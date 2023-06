ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A townhouse caught on fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to St. Albans fire officials.

They said it happened in the 400 block of Kanawha Court in St. Albans.

Fire officials said two apartments were smoke damaged.

No one was home and no injuries are being reported, according to fire officials.

The St. Albans Fire Marshal is investigating.