UPDATE (5:51 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): All northbound lanes are back open and one southbound lane is partially open at the scene.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Sharon Exit.

Metro 911 officials say the crash is at the 78-mile marker on I-77S.

Dispatchers for the West Virginia Turnpike say the tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of cold-rolled steel. It crashed through the barrier and rolled over onto the southbound side of I-77.

One northbound lane is closed next to the barrier wall.

WV511 cameras show traffic is completely backed up.

No injuries are being reported. There is no word on when the road will open back up.

The West Virginia State Police and Turnpike Courtesy Patrol are on the scene.