KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I-77 South is closed after a tractor-trailer crash in eastern Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the 82 mile-marker of I-77S near Dry Branch. Dispatchers say the crash is near Toll Booth C of the West Virginia Turnpike, or the Chelyan Toll Plaza.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to dispatchers, the tractor-trailer is on its side and one lane of southbound traffic is closed. Northbound traffic is not being impacted at this time.

Dispatchers say the driver is being checked out by medics, but there is no word on his condition at this time.

There is no word on when the closed lane will reopen, but dispatchers do say no cargo from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the roadway.

West Virginia State Police, the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.