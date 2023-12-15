CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of traffic are blocked on the West Virginia Turnpike after a tractor-trailer crash.

Turnpike officials say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the 83.5 mile-marker of I-77S/I-64E, which is just east of Chelyan. Officials say the tractor-trailer is believed to be the only vehicle involved.

Both the northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked at this time. Those lanes are the only two closed, and all other lanes are still open to traffic, officials say.

There is no word at this time if anyone has been injured.

West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.