KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near the MacCorkle Ave. exit.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 5:37 a.m. on Saturday.

Photo Credit: 13 News Meteorologist Bryan Hughes

Photos from the scene show that the tractor-trailer went off the interstate and hit a tree.

One northbound lane is closed, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.