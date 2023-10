KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash where a tractor-trailer went over a hillside, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the crash happened in the 600 block of Winfield Road, or Route 817, just after 10 a.m. This is right at the Kanawha-Putnam line.

They say there are two injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Kanawha County ambulances, the West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and the Kanawha and Putnam County Sheriff’s Offices are on the scene.