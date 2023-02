CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 confirms a semi-truck overturned in Charleston around 2:07 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 58.4 on Interstate 64 East.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WV511 cameras show that Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and a wrecker are currently on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WV511 says drivers should use caution in the area because two eastbound lanes are currently closed.

13 News is contacting Metro 911 for more details. This is a developing story.