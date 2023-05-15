UPDATE (12:45 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2023) – Officials on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Kanawha County say no structures or vehicles were damaged when the semi went off the side of I-77.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the truck was hauling flowers when it lost control and went over the interstate. They say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle with only minor injuries.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer went off I-77 near the MacCorkle Ave. exit and crashed near 69th St. in Kanawha County. This is the same location as another tractor-trailer crash on Saturday.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 11:33 a.m. on Monday.

Dispatchers say pieces of the truck hit a house.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

A tractor-trailer crash happened in the same location on Saturday around 5:37 a.m. Photos from the scene on Saturday show that the tractor-trailer went off the interstate and hit a tree.