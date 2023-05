UPDATE (12:03 p.m. on Monday, May 8): The tractor-trailer is no longer stuck at the Malden exit.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer is stuck at the Malden exit on Route 60.

Metro 911 officials say the tractor-trailer is partially blocking the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries are being reported.